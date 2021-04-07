Carolina Cookin’: The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands.
This week, we’re heading over to The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli on Devine St. in Columbia!
They have grits bowls, sandwiches, cinnamon rolls (of course!), hotdogs, and more!
If you can’t quite decide what you want, you can take comfort that a mini cinnamon roll comes with every meal. Greg recommends the classic Shrimp and Grits and Miranda advises you to try the Chili with Grits if you want to branch out.
You can visit The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli website to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
If you know a South Carolina restaurant that Miranda and Greg should check out for Carolina Cookin’, just send an email with the restaurant name and location to mparnell@wistv.com, and we’ll try to head that way!
