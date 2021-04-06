Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Hundreds of CIU students serve our community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is Talkin’ Trash Tuesday and we’re highlighting hundreds of students from Columbia International University cleaning up litter in parts of our capital city.
The students are doing several service projects today as part of their first “Serving Cola City” event. They’ve done other service projects throughout the years, but this is the first year for this particular multi-project option that they’re hoping will grow in the coming years. They see it as a way to love on and serve the greater Columbia area.
Reece Sorley is with Columbia International University. He and some of the students joined the WIS TV Midday show from Seminole Road where students picked up a ton of litter and then put down pine straw to beautify the area.
He’s proud that about 300 students volunteered for this campus-wide service event. Projects included cleanup at Victory Ranch, organizing an office at DSS for foster kids, building a ramp with HomeWorks, and trash cleanup on Seminole and Zimalcrest Roads in Columbia.
The students started early this morning and worked through the noon hour.
The day of service was topped off with a block party to celebrate the impact they’ve made to better the society around them.
