Sumter Co. man charged with receiving stolen goods

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man has been arrested and charged in connection with receiving stolen goods.
John Wayne Dubose, 43, has been charged with two counts of receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more, and obtaining a permit to transport or sell stolen metals.
Officials say Dubose received eight catalytic converters that had been reported stolen from vehicles at a business.
Dubose also obtained a metals permit knowing it was against the law due to prior convictions for property crimes.
Dubose was held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center before meeting the conditions of his bond.
