SC man pleads guilty to sex crimes against child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a child.
Nathaniel Blake Arguedas pleaded guilty Monday to one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, and one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, court records show. He was in court in York County in front of Judge Mark Hayes.
According to officials, investigators with the York County Sheriff’s office received a Cybertip on April 2, 2019 regarding child sexual abuse material being associated with a social media account belonging to Arguedas. Officials say an investigation revealed that Arguedas lived in York County and investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence.
Police say Arguedas admitted to downloading and viewing child sexual abuse material and having a specific interest in girls between 10-to-13 years of age.
According to police, Arguedas also confessed to sending photographs of his genitals to a minor, to soliciting sexual activity from her, and to receiving nude images. The investigation also revealed he engaged in a sex act with the child.
Investigators seized numerous electronic devices at the time of the search warrant and found 11 images of child sexual abuse material on the devices.
Judge Hayes sentenced Arguedas to five years in prison, concurrent on all charges, with credit for 706 days of time served.
He will have to register as a sex offender for life.
