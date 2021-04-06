Remains found in Fairfield County determined to be missing man

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WIS) - A man reported missing in 2019 was found dead in Fairfield County, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Back in October 2020, a hunter discovered human remains in the woods near Peay Ridge, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.
A state forensics team was called in and used DNA to identify the remains as Kirk Hall.
Hall was reported missing from that area in September 2019. He had last been seen walking toward Peay Ridge Road.
Officials are still working to determine how he died, but they believe he died of natural causes, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff Will Montgomery expressed his “deepest sympathy and condolences” to Hall’s family.
