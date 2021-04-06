One dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Columbia left one person dead.
Officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say deputies were called to the 200 block of Devoe Drive around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, for reports of a man being shot.
According to deputies, they found a man with a gunshot wound in his lower body when they arrived to the location. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Officials urge anyone with information about the shooting to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com all tips will remain anonymous.
