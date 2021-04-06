Officials searching for teen sisters reported missing from Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate two teenage girls who have been reported missing.
Officials say 12-year-old Zoe Tyner and 14-year-old Chloe Tyner left their residence on Oswego Highway around 1 a.m. Monday, April 5.
Zoe is described as a 5′2 white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs around 120lbs.
Chloe is described as a 5′2 white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs around 160lbs.
What they were wearing or what direction they were heading is unknown at this time.
The girls’ mother reached out to WIS to provide updated photos of the teens. She said currently, Zoe has very long red hair and Chloe has black, curly hair that she usually straightens.
Anyone with information about Zoe or Chole’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
