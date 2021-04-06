NC man identified as shooting victim found dead in Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man whose body was found in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia has been identified as a North Carolina resident.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, someone found the victim at the Shandon Crossing Apartments on South Beltline Boulevard near Rosewood Drive.
Deputies said the man had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials identified him as 27-year-old Charles Fulk of Graham, North Carolina.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Coroner’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
