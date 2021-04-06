Minaya declares for NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Gamecock leaves the roost.
Redshirt junior forward Justin Minaya announces on social media that he will declare for the upcoming NBA Draft and not sign an agent. It leaves the door open for a possible return to play college basketball.
Minaya intends to enter his name into the transfer portal.
“Thank you is not enough,” Minaya said in the Instagram post. “After having lengthy discussions with my family and close friends, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. I will also put my name in the transfer portal to keep my options open to become a graduate transfer.”
“Gamecock Nation, four years ago you welcomed me with open arms. I want to extend a huge thank you to Frank Martin and all of the assistant coaches who worked to develop and refine my skills.”
Minaya also thanked the fans, his teammates, and the athletic department.
He spent four years with the Gamecocks, overcoming multiple injuries to become a key contributor on the roster.
Minaya becomes the sixth Gamecock to either declare for the NBA draft or enter the transfer portal this offseason. The list includes Jermaine Couisnard, Keyshawn Bryant, T.J. Moss, Trae Hannibal, and Jalyn McCreary.
The exodus continues as the uncertainty surrounding head coach Frank Martin’s status lingers. The men’s basketball program clearly in flux with all of this roster turnover and indecision from the university.
