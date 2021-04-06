Health Force hosting vaccination event in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff | April 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 4:35 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health Force has announced it be hosting a walk-in vaccination event.

The organization will offer the Janssen vaccine.

The vaccinations will be held at the following locations:

The Elm Abode Mansion

  • 1335 Elm Abode Terrace, Columbia, SC 29210
  • Thursday, April 8
  • 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Greenview Plaza

  • 6820 North Main Street, Columbia, S.C. 29203
  • Friday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To pre-register, visit www.HealthForceUs.com.

For more information call 1-844-579-1500 to speak to a Health Force representative.

