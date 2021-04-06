Health Force hosting vaccination event in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health Force has announced it be hosting a walk-in vaccination event.
The organization will offer the Janssen vaccine.
The vaccinations will be held at the following locations:
The Elm Abode Mansion
- 1335 Elm Abode Terrace, Columbia, SC 29210
- Thursday, April 8
- 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Greenview Plaza
- 6820 North Main Street, Columbia, S.C. 29203
- Friday, April 9 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 10 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To pre-register, visit www.HealthForceUs.com.
For more information call 1-844-579-1500 to speak to a Health Force representative.
