Gas station in Lexington Co. caught fire as tanker unloaded fuel

GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A gas station in Lexington County caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.
It happened at Derrick’s Service Center on Broad Street in Gilbert.
Officials said a gas tanker was unloading fuel for the station when something sparked.
The tanker caught fire and that spread to several vehicles and the station’s building.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, officials said.
Firefighters put the flames out but remain on scene as of 5 p.m.
