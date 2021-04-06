FTC warns of new COVID-19 vaccine survey scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s a tale as old as time - scammers are out to get your personal information, but this time they are using your post COVID-19 vaccine appointments to try and trick you.
The FBI and FTC said an increasing number of people who have been vaccinated are being sent a fraudulent “post-vaccine survey” via email, text message, or both.
The scam asks for feedback on the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine and offers you a prize or cash if completed. Then, to claim that prize, you’re asked to send your credit card information, address, and other personal information for the prize “delivery.” This, officials say, is a lie and no prize will come.
Currently, none of the vaccine companies listed are conducting post-vaccine surveys. Security experts say that emails or texts like this, which ask for personal financial information, are fraudulent.
The BBB has a list of several handy tips to look out for when you’re confronted with an email or text that seems too good to be true.
The FTC is also reminding people that if you’re posting your vaccine card or a picture of your card online, you’re more likely to be targeted for a scam like this and to immediately take the picture down.
You can find out more about coronavirus scams on the Federal Trade Commission’s website and on BBB.org/coronavirus.
