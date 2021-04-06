First Alert Forecast: We are warming up, then later this week: storms possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are warming up into the mid 80s for the next couple of days, then there’s a late week storm chance.
- Warmer temps with mid 80s today through Thursday.
- Sunny to mostly sunny today and tomorrow, more clouds possible Thursday.
- We see a 20% chance of some showers and storms Thursday.
- Better chance of rain/thunder Friday and Saturday (50%).
High pressure is in control of our weather. Temps climb into the mid 80s today and we have sunny skies with a western/southwestern flow.
Wednesday morning our lows are down to 55 and highs reach the mid 80s by the afternoon. High pressure sits to our southwest funneling in more warm air to the region. Humidity shouldn’t be too bad either. A cold front is approaching from the west and we’ll see a few thin clouds because of it.
As the front nears our cloud coverage increases. Expect partly cloudy skies to begin with and mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with a 20% chance of some showers and a little thunder on Thursday. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.
Friday the front pushes south and a small shortwave in the jet stream also helps kick off a 50% chance of rain and thunder. Moring lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s.
Saturday the front stalls and we still have the upper level support for some showers and storms, meaning a shortwave in the jet stream moves across Alabama putting us in an area of good uplift. So the chance of rain and thunder is still around 50%, much like Friday. Morning lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.
- Today: Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Thursday: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
- Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
- Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
- Monday: Sunny and Warm. Highs near 80.
