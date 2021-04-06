First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more warm weather and a round of showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm weather and more storms in your forecast this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clear, cool weather. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
· Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
· We’ll see a few more clouds on Thursday with a couple of isolated showers and storms possible later in the day (20-30%).
· We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Rain chances are around 40-50% each day for now.
· Some showers are possible early Sunday (30%). Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect clear, cool weather in the Midlands as high pressure continues to remain in firm control. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.
High pressure will continue to impact our weather Wednesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely see a few clouds here and there by afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
We’ll see a few more clouds and potentially an isolated shower/storm or two late in the day Thursday in advance of a slow-moving cold front. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Still, it will be warm. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The cold front will bring us some unsettled weather Friday and Saturday.
Ahead of the front, we’ll see more moisture moving in from our south. This will give us a little more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here and there. We’re forecasting widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands Friday (40% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
On Saturday, as the front pushes closer to our area, we’ll see scattered showers and storms. (50% chance). In fact, on Saturday, the best chance for showers and storms will arrive late Saturday afternoon and evening for now. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.
Some early showers are possible Sunday morning. Highs will be near 80.
Tonight: Clear and Cool. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower (20%). Highs in the low 80s.
