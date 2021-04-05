South Carolina Aquarium welcomes 2 new otters

“The timing was right for Ace and Stono to meet new otters while they are still active and curious. The new otters will add a lot of playful energy to the Aquarium’s river otter habitat! Eventually, age will catch up with Ace and Stono, and they will pass on. An otter that is used to companionship may experience depression. With that in mind, we decided that it was in Ace and Stono’s best welfare interests to welcome these new otters to provide continued socialization through their senior years, as well as to support the river otter SSP,” says Ferrie.