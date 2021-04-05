Regional Medical Center hosting several vaccination events

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg has announced it will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at several locations.
The events will be held at the following locations:
Calhoun County High School
- Wednesday, April 7 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- The first and second doses of the vaccine will be administered.
- Those who have received their 1st dose of the Moderna vaccine are urged to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
- Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- The first and second doses of the vaccine will be administered.
- Those who have received their 1st dose of the Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine are urged to bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg, and surrounding county residents 18 and older are eligible to receive the first dose of the vaccine. Individuals who have already received their first vaccine dose are eligible to receive their second dose.
No registration is required. The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
What you need to know before your 1st vaccine dose:
- Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.
- Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.
- Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate the time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print, and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website and bring them with them.
- After receiving a dose injection of the Vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.
For more information visit RMC’s website at www.trmchealth.org or call RMC’s Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-522-8227.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.