Man killed in Lexington County crash identified

LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have released the name of a person killed in a single-vehicle crash in Leesville early Monday morning.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Allen Maurice Johnson, 53, of Leesville was killed as a result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on April 5 at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Fairview Road.
Johnson was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital due to his injuries.
Officials say Johnson was traveling along Pine Grove Road, disregarded the stop sign at Fairview Road, and his vehicle went down an embankment and collided with a fence and a tree.
According to officials, Johnson was wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
