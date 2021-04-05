Man found shot to death in Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting after a man’s body was found in the Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia.
Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, someone found the victim on South Beltline Boulevard near Rosewood Drive.
Deputies said the man had a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Anyone with information on the crime should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
