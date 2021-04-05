LMC hosting vaccination event at Batesburg-Leesville High School

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Batesburg-Leesville High School.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 10 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
The first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be administered at the clinic. Participants will then receive an appointment for the second dose on Saturday, May 1.
Only Individuals under age 18 can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment here.
Individuals with questions can speak to a Lexington Medical representative at 1-803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To date, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
