Lexington Medical Center accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it will be accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Two clinics will be available. One will be held inside of the hospital’s auditorium and one will be held inside Brookland Baptist Church.
The clinics will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available at both locations.
Individuals under the age of 18 can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Parental consent is not required.
Individuals with questions can speak to a Lexington Medical representative at 1-803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
