Lexington County offers help for rent, mortgage, utility payments

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new program in Lexington County will help residents pay rent, mortgage and utilities if they have suffered financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LexCo CARES is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Community Development Block Grants will be available for low- to moderate-income families who have suffered job loss, loss of working hours or loss of income because of the pandemic.
Residents can apply for up to six consecutive months of rental, mortgage and utility financial assistance.
To apply, a person must be a Lexington County resident with an annual income at or below 80% of the area median income. They must also prove they are past due or cannot pay all or part of their rent, mortgage and/or utilities.
Applications are not yet open. This story will be updated with application information.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.