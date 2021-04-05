Hall Wins Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Junior Ryan Hall came from behind in dramatic fashion to pickup his second career win on Easter Sunday at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational. Trailing by five shots heading into today, he shot a final round 64 (-8) with two eagles which tied a career-best 18-hole score.
Hall shot a bogey free 66 (-6) in Saturday’s second round. His low number again in round three forced a playoff with No. 17 Pepperdine’s Dylan Menante, where he would eventually win after two sudden death holes with consecutive birdies.
The Knoxville, Tenn., native trailed by one shot heading into his final hole today, the par-5 ninth at Forest Hills Golf Club. He had 190-yards in on his second shot and came up short sided to the flag. He bumped his chip into the slope, and the ball rolled in for an eagle - his second of the day. Menante made birdie on 18 to force a playoff.
Both players made birdie on the first playoff hole at 10. They went back to 10 again and Menante two-putted for par. Hall flew his wedge shot in above the hole, and it ripped back in tight below the pin. He made birdie to take home medalist honors.
With the win, Hall earned an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 3M Open on July 22-25 in Blaine, Minn.
Hall, a Haskins Award Watch Lister, has had a standout 2020-21 season finishing in the top-20 in all eight regular season starts with a career-best five top-10 finishes. His first college win came at the 2019 J.T. Poston Invitational last fall when he shot a career-best score of 199 (-14).
On the team side, South Carolina shot 283 (-5) the final round and finished T-10th with Georgia State at 6-over for the tournament. Senior Jack Parrott posted another red number with a 70 (-2) to finish T-43rd at 3-over. Sophomore Jack Wall (74, +2) and super senior Jamie Wilson (75, +3) were the final counting scores in round three for the Gamecocks. Freshman Rafe Reynolds shot 76 (+4).
“I couldn’t be happier for Ryan,” said head coach Bill McDonald. “Nobody in our program has ever worked harder and he deserves this so much. The rest of our team needs to figure some things out, and I need to coach better.”
Carolina concluded the regular season today in Augusta and will be off until the 2021 SEC Championship (April 21-25). This marks the 20th year the conference tournament will take place at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Ga. Teams will play 54-holes the first three days with the top-eight advancing to match play on the weekend to determine a conference champion.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.