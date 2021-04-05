First-time unemployment claims above 3K for 2nd consecutive week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said more than 3,100 people filed their initial claim for unemployment benefits.
That’s the second week in a row the total weekly first-time claims rose above the 3,000 mark, according to the latest data from the state agency.
In the week ending Saturday, SCDEW received a total of 3,105 claims, up from 3,066 claims the week before.
Horry County reported the highest total of claims last week with 397. Greenville had the second-highest with 297 and Richland County was in third place with 269. Spartanburg County’s 218 claims ranked it in fourth place.
Charleston County had the fifth-highest total claims last week at 197, followed by Lexington County at 138 and Berkeley County at 135.
Dorchester County had the 10th highest with 87 claims, behind Florence County’s 126 and Anderson County, which reported 108 claims.
The state of South Carolina paid out $72.7 million in a combination of state and federal benefits last week.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020, South Carolina has paid out a total of $5.7 billion in state and federal benefits.
SCDEW recorded the year’s lowest total two weeks earlier, the week ending March 13, when only 2,752 people filed their first unemployment claim. That week marked the lowest total since Thanksgiving week.
