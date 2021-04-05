First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking warmer weather and our next chance of storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for warmer weather and our next chance for showers and storms in the Midlands.
- Tonight, we’ll see clear and chilly conditions. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
- Get ready for warmer weather the next few days.
- Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.
- Thursday will bring an opportunity for a couple of isolated showers and storms (20%). Highs will be in the low 80s.
- We’ll have a higher chance for showers and storms Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the Midlands. Rain chances are around 50% each day for now.
As we move through your Monday night, expect clear, chilly weather in the Midlands as high pressure remains in firm control. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
High pressure will continue to impact our weather Tuesday, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s.
Even warmer weather is expected Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see a few more clouds and potentially an isolated shower/storm or two Thursday in advance of a slow-moving cold front.
Rain chances are around 20 to 30%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
The cold front will bring us some unsettled weather Friday and Saturday. Ahead of the front, we’ll see more moisture moving in from our south. This will give us a little more moisture to work with for showers and storms to develop here and there.
We’re forecasting widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands Friday and Saturday. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you.
Right now, the chance for rain is 50% each day.
Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
- Tonight: Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
- Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
- Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 70s.
- Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.
- Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
- Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.