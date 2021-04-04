Teenager dead, two more injured after crash in Aiken County

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County coroner says 18-year-old Kameron Davis was killed and two teenage passengers were taken to the hospital after a crash on Blackstone Camp Road in Beech Island Saturday evening.
Davis was driving a 2004 Chevrolet truck and was not wearing a seat belt when the truck ran off the right side of the road and ejected him before crashing into a tree. His cause of death was blunt force injuries.
The extent of the injuries of the two passengers is unknown at this time.
SCHP was called to the scene at 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening and are continuing with the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.