FIRST ALERT: Temps are heating up this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some warmer weather this week. How about some 80s!
- Sunny and warm today through Wednesday with highs in the 80s!
- Few showers and storms Thursday (30%).
- Better chance of rain and thunder Friday (50%).
- Cooler weekend but still above average with highs in the upper 70s.
A large high pressure system continues to bring sunshine and as it starts to funnel in a western flow we see our temperatures rise to the low 80s by this afternoon.
The high continues to dominate our weather Tuesday and Wednesday as well bringing warm temps in the low 80s Tuesday to the mid 80s by Wednesday. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday a weak cold front approaches from the west and brings in a few more clouds. We’ve got mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms by the late afternoon into the evening.
Another, stronger cold front will move in Friday. This increases our chances of rain to 50%. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows in the low 60s.
Saturday morning we have lows near 60 and highs reach the upper 70s. There’s a 30% chance of a few showers and storms.
- Today: More sunshine and even warmer with temps in the low 80s.
- Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.
- Wednesday: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 80s.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
- Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the mid 70s.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.