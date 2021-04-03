New CDC travel guidance a positive for Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Just in time for the Easter holiday weekend, new guidance from the CDC says tens of millions of fully vaccinated Americans can now get back to traveling at low risk to themselves.
“The science on COVID-19 is constantly evolving,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
The CDC says people who are at least two weeks past their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine don’t need to test before traveling or quarantine after.
For those traveling internationally, a negative test is required to return back to the United States.
A second test three to five days after arrival is recommended.
“All travelers regardless of vaccination status should continue to wear masks,” said Walensky.
This comes as welcome news to airports across the country that have seen major impacts from COVID-19 in the past year, including the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
“That is great news for airports, I think that there’s probably a collective yes around the country from all airports,” CAE Director of Marketing and Air Service Development Kim Jamieson said.
CAE staff said on Thursday alone they saw 1,300 people pass through TSA, a promising number that shows more people feel comfortable enough to travel.
“March 21st through the 27th, we saw 6,600 people through TSA, which was an increase of about 293% over where we were this time last year so people are returning to flight,” said Jamieson.
Positive steps forward but the new guidance still not quite a full green light.
“While we believe fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves, CDC is not recommending travel at this time due to the rising number of cases,” Walensky added.
While South Carolina’s case numbers remain low, about half the states in the country are continuing to see case increases in the past week.
