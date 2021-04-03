FIRST ALERT: Warming up today, and the rest of the week too!

By Adam Clark | April 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 7:20 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps climb into the mid 70s today, and near 80 by tomorrow.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Patchy frost for early this morning as temps dip into the mid 30s.

· Sunny skies today, highs in the mid 70s.

· Highs will be back in the 80s by early this week.

· Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday into Friday (40%).

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure brings tons-o-sun today and into this week as well. Happy Easter to you! After a chilly start highs will reach the mid 70s, perfect for an egg hunt or two.

Lows tonight won’t be as bad with mid 40s for low temperatures. Highs reach the upper 70s Monday afternoon as southern and western flow takes hold.

That southern flow gets our temps into the low 50s Tuesday morning and highs reach the low 80s.

Wednesday has mostly sunny skies with lows in the low 50s and highs reaching the mid 80s.

A cold front approaches Thursday and increases our chances of rain to 40%. We could see some thunder within theses showers. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 80s.

Easter: Sunshine and warmer with temps in the 70s.

Monday: More sunshine and even warmer with temps in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s.

