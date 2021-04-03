Duo attempts to detonate destructive device in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been charged after authorities say they attempted to detonate a destructive device in Florence.
Capt. Mike Brandt with Florence police said that back on March 25, the department joined an investigation being conducted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, State Law Enforcement Division, and the U.S. Marshals into the possible manufacturing of pipe bombs.
The suspects, 24-year-old Tyler Santaniello, of Gainesville, Fla., and 31-year-old Krystal Jaworski, of Myrtle Beach, were later detained in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Radio Drive, according to authorities.
The initial investigation led to the pair being arrested by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Brandt added.
After further investigation, authorities say Santaniello and Jaworski were each charged with the attempted use of a destructive device by Florence police.
According to authorities, the pair attempted to detonate the device in the area of Radio Drive.
Santaniello was transferred from the Darlington County Detention Center to the Florence County Detention Center on March 28. Online records show he was released from jail on $50,000 surety bond the next day.
Jaworski was transferred from the Darlington County Detention Center to the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday. As of Friday, she remains in custody on a $50,000 surety bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.