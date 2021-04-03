Deputies: Help needed in finding kidnapping, assault and battery suspect

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Johnny Michael Benfield.
Benfield is wanting in connection with a kidnapping and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to deputies.
He’s described as a 31-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands around 6′2″ and weighs about 201 pounds.
Benfield was last seen off Sutton Springs Road in York, S.C.
Anyone with more information should call 803-628-3059.
