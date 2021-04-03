Deputies: 1 dead following accident near Kershaw, S.C.

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following an accident this morning near Kershaw, S.C.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. off S.C. 903, approximately 3 miles north of Kershaw.
Deputies with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a Honda van was heading west when they went off the right side of the road, then left, then off the right side again. They struck a guardrail, causing their van to overturn.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. They were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Health Lancaster Medical Center, where they later died.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released to WBTV.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.