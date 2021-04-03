Assault survivor out of the hospital as safety changes are slated for Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 24-year-old man who was seriously injured in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia on St. Patrick’s Day is out of the hospital.
Logan Adkins suffered broken bones, a concussion, and memory loss after he was beaten near the alley by the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.
His mother Allen Adkins said he is now rehabbing and was able to enjoy some time outside with family on Saturday.
“The mother in me has been anxious to probably touch base and see him more than maybe than he would be comfortable with normally, but that’s okay he’s baring with me,” she said.
Allen has been an outspoken advocate for more safety measures in the area, including more and improved lights and cameras.
She reached out to State Rep. Seth Rose (D-Columbia) who represents the Five Points neighborhood. He said more lighting in the alley would be put up in the coming days. “Additionally we’ve discussed the possibility of having improved lightbulbs in the existing lights we have. We think there’s some major improvement that could go a long with having Five Points better lit without even adding more lights,” he said.
Rose also said the security cameras in the area will be upgraded to allow first responders to view the area in real-time.
Additionally, Rose is working to gather the funds needed to complete roadwork on Harden street to improve pedestrian safety.
Allen welcomed the news.
“I was thrilled to hear that alley is going to be lit sooner rather than later so we don’t have another mother next week saying this happened to her child,” she said.
