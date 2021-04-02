Two men arrested for stealing catalytic converters from car dealership

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested two men in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from a car dealership.
Tyler Lee Childers, 23, has been charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, breaking into a motor vehicle, criminal conspiracy, attempted breaking into a motor vehicle, and injury to real property.
John Otis Carn III, 24, has been charged with possession of stolen nonferrous metals, criminal conspiracy, injury to real property, two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of implements used in a crime.
At approximately 11:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to JT’s Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram after a burglary alarm had been triggered. Upon arrival, they found the parking lot gate open.
Deputies noticed several catalytic converters had been hidden under a pickup truck and began to search the area.
A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was found in the woods behind the dealership. Inside the vehicle, officials found a rifle and a handgun.
While flying a drone over the area officials spotted a man, later identified as Tyler Childers, hiding in the woods. Childers was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.
While processing the scene, deputies located and arrested John Carn III. He was found hiding under a pickup truck with a Sawzall he had been using to remove the catalytic converters.
“Catalytic converter thefts continue to be a concern and this case highlights how our officers’ quick response and then having immediate access to a drone greatly assisted in these arrests”, Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said. “Law enforcement is rapidly changing with technology and tools evolving that assist our officers daily in making for a safer Town of Lexington.”
Childers and Carn are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
