SC woman celebrates 101st birthday!

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is happy to help celebrate the birthday of Katie Anderson, who is turning 101 on April 2!
Anderson was born and raised in Sumter, South Carolina, where she still lives.
Her niece says her Aunt Katie married her sweetheart Henry Pane Anderson and the two were married for 76 years before he passed away in 2011.
While she did not have any biological children of her own, she claims Ronald and Vicky Haynesworth as her children, along with many others.
Her niece, Pamela Hill Young, says they did get to celebrate this milestone despite COVID-19.
“Happy Birthday Aunt Katie,” Young said. “We love you!”
Anderson says the secret to a long life is to treat everybody right and love the good Lord with all your heart.
