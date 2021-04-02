SC man charged after being found with teen girl missing since November

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Spartanburg man is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor after being found with a teen girl who was reported missing in November, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said.
Investigators were contacted by another team of investigators on March 30 about the missing 15-year-old girl, deputies said.
She was found in a bed with Jacob Sellar-Deck, 28, according to deputies.
Witnesses at the scene told investigators Sellar-Deck and the victim had known each other for several months and stayed at homes on Arcadia Station and Bryant Road, deputies said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where she gave investigators more information, according to deputies.
Sellar-Deck is now charged with criminal sexual conduct in the second degree and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, among other charges.
