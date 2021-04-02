My Take: A salute to health care workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has put pressure on all of us, but among all those impacted since the start of the pandemic, one group has met incredible challenges: health care workers.
From doctors to nurses to hospital housekeepers, these unsung heroes risk their lives to save others and prevent the spread of the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have worked tirelessly, with their own needs often neglected.
We spoke to several Lexington Medical Center doctors in the COVID Unit who shared their experiences, hopes, and fears while battling the virus.
Dr. Matthew Day says, I think from a medical standpoint it is difficult that we are still learning a year plus into this pandemic.
Dr. Carol H. Choe says it goes to show anybody can get it. You don’t have to be morbidly obese with hypertension and diabetes. You can be a healthy person and fall ill from this and potentially die.
Dr. Philip Keith says, there are days where you try not to let it show but emotionally more than physically, I think it is more draining.
We honor the dedication and sacrifices these superheroes make every day whether treating sick patients, helping families say goodbye, or helping save lives without them the healthcare system would collapse.
We salute every medical professional hero in the Midlands and heroes everywhere, thank you for the work you do!
And That’s My Take What’s Yours?
