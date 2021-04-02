McMaster announces 3rd 2021 PGA event coming for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the Palmetto Championship at Congaree will become the third PGA event to take place in South Carolina this year.
The state will sponsor this year’s event, to be held June 7-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.
The official FedExCup event will field 156 golfers and fills a week left open on the PGA Tour’s calendar after the ongoing pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 RBC Canadian Open.
McMaster said the state took advantage of the rare opportunity to sponsor the event and use funds that were budgeted for sports marketing.
“This is sports marketing on steroids,” he said. “We’re showcasing South Carolina to the world because everyone interested in golf is going to be watching, that’s for sure. And that’s a lot of folks.”
Using existing sports marketing funds, the State’s $6 million investment, coupled with the support of Congaree owner Dan Friedkin, is expected to yield a $53.9 million media value. The tournament will spotlight South Carolina’s Lowcountry and the Congaree Foundation’s commitment to giving back through the game of golf.
South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish said they estimate the state’s sponsorship of the event will bring in an economic impact of over $50 million to the state.
“According to figures from 2019, golf generates an economic impact of $2.6 billion in South Carolina,” Parrish said. “Our world-renowned and locally-loved golf courses will be front-and-center and front-of-mind for golf lovers all over the world for three consecutive months. As golf increases in popularity and the weather gets warmer, this is a perfect and timely opportunity to showcase golf in South Carolina.”
The Palmetto Championship will mark three PGA events in a row, with the Heritage taking place in April at Harbour Town in Hilton Head and the PGA Championship returning to the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in May.
“I expect that we will be seeing ourselves on television and advertisements in sports channels, wall to wall during the entire time of those three months,” McMaster said. “This presents our state, our people with a lifetime opportunity, one that will not happen again. We have the opportunity to tell the South Carolina success story in a new way to new people, and showcase our state and its successes, to the world.”
The annual BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation will be hosted in Greenville the same week as the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in Ridgeland, simultaneously highlighting the state’s marshy Lowcountry and mountainous Upstate regions, SCPRT officials said.
“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation applauds the Congaree Golf Club, the PGA TOUR, and the State of South Carolina for providing this special occasion to showcase our state with two professional golf tournaments at the same time,” BMW Charity Pro-Am board member Max Metcalf said. “This June, we have the unique opportunity to help facilitate a significant economic impact for our state. ”
The RBC Canadian Open will return to St. George’s Golf and Country Club in 2022.
The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree will be broadcast on CBS, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE, and internationally on GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR.
