Furry Friend Fridays: Meet McGregor

“We have a lot of larger dogs right now like McGregor awaiting homes. They can be harder to adopt because they simply require a little more food and attention than smaller dogs,” Maria Wooten of Pawmetto Lifeline said. “Larger dogs tend to get more stressed in the kennel environment and may not ‘show’ well to potential adopters. They may have more strength and take up more space but these traits can have many rewards! For starters, there’s more to hug – especially with a snuggly dog like McGregor! They can be awesome fitness partners and great security for your home.”