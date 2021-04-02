Furry Friend Fridays: Meet McGregor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet McGregor, a 2-year-old lab mix with a wonderful temperament!
McGregor is friendly and just wants to be by your side, the folks at Pawmetto Lifeline said. He’s practically a lap dog.
The happy boy walks “exceptionally well” on a leash and is great all-around family dog, his rescuers told WIS.
If someone wants to adopt him who already has a dog, they can arrange for the two to meet first to see how the pups gets along.
“We have a lot of larger dogs right now like McGregor awaiting homes. They can be harder to adopt because they simply require a little more food and attention than smaller dogs,” Maria Wooten of Pawmetto Lifeline said. “Larger dogs tend to get more stressed in the kennel environment and may not ‘show’ well to potential adopters. They may have more strength and take up more space but these traits can have many rewards! For starters, there’s more to hug – especially with a snuggly dog like McGregor! They can be awesome fitness partners and great security for your home.”
Pawmetto Lifeline says when you adopt one, you really save two animals because freeing up shelter space means they can rescue a dog that may be euthanized if left at a local municipal shelter.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like McGregor!
