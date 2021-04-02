FIRST ALERT: We’re tracking freezing temperatures Saturday morning, but plenty of sun is in store for your holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for another cold start Saturday. Then, warmer weather moves in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday morning is a First Alert due to the cold weather.
· A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. Take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
· Saturday morning, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Easter Sunday will bring sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Highs will be back in the 80s by early next week.
· Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday into Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Saturday morning is a First Alert.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. We’re expecting temperatures tonight into Saturday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s as high pressure builds over the Palmetto State.
With temperatures that low, make sure you take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Some frost is possible. Bring your sensitive plants indoors or cover them up (but not with plastic!). We’ll see clear skies tonight through the overnight. Our winds will be fairly light.
Through the day Saturday, we’ll see sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 60s.
On Easter Sunday, your early sunrise services will be chilly! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bundle up! We’ll see highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
High temperatures will be back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
A few showers are possible Thursday with highs in the low 80s.
Scattered rain and thunderstorms are in your forecast for next Friday. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
First Alert Tonight: Clear and Cold. Freeze Warning. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Alert Day Saturday: Freeze Warning & AM Frost. Sunny & Mild. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the low 60s.
Easter: Sunny and Warmer. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.
