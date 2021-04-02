Driver charged in hit-and-run that left 19-year-old dead, deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 19-year-old woman.
The crash happened Saturday night around 10:12 p.m. in the 3900 block of Highway 24, near Lakewood Lane.
Josephine ‘Josy’ Nunn, of Townville, was killed when deputies say a car hit hers, sending her into concrete barriers.
Evidence collected in the case, so far, resulted in the formal charging of Albert R. Phillips, of Westminster, deputies said.
An arrest warrant showed Phillips is charged with hit-and-run in an accident involving death.
Philips has been booked into the Anderson County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
