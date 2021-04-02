Deputies: drug trafficking operation found during storage unit bust in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people have been arrested after a long-term investigation of a suspected drug trafficking operation in Sumter County, officials say.
According to deputies, officials seized more than $100,000 and various drugs while investigating a public storage facility in the 1200 block of Camden Highway on March 30.
Deputies say Tyrell Billups, 30, Isharaah Burgess, 25, and Deandre Funchess-McClam, 20, all of whom are from Sumter, were arrested. Investigators say Funchess-McClam was apprehended at the scene after he was found with cocaine.
Officials say they searched Funchess-McClam’s storage unit and uncovered 927.7 grams (more than 2 pounds) of cocaine.
According to deputies, Billups was apprehended at another location and brought to the scene where investigators searched his storage unit after obtaining a second warrant.
Officials say 147.7 grams of fentanyl was also discovered. Burgess was arrested at the storage facility after deputies say he tossed away a bag containing marijuana while attempting to evade law enforcement after being identified by an investigator.
A search warrant was obtained for the third storage unit and investigators say they found 1.15 grams of crack cocaine, 17.88 grams of cocaine and 348.11 grams of marijuana.
In total, officials say they discovered 945.58 grams of cocaine valued at approximately $94,560, 1.15 grams of crack cocaine valued at approximately $115, 348.11 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $3,480, and 147.7 grams of fentanyl valued at approximately $21,416.50 were seized from the three subjects and three storage units.
Investigators say they also seized $102,809 from all three subjects and storage units.
According to officials, Billups is charged for trafficking fentanyl, more than 1 ounce, and for violation of house arrest. Funchess-McClam is charged for trafficking cocaine and Burgess is charged for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
