Daughter of Richland Co. assisted living facility resident alleges she found her mother’s feet bleeding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Janette Robinson says she’s looking for answers.
Her mother is a resident at Wildewood Downs Assisted Living to help care for her while she suffers from Alzheimer’s.
Robinson has had limited access to her over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said when she took her mother out for a doctor’s appointment in late March when she took off her mother’s shoes to find blood and overgrown toenails.
“When we peeled the bloody sock off, that’s when we found the toenails were months and months of growing,” she said.
She said she expressed her concerns with both the facility and its parent company, Maxwell Group.
She said everyone she spoke to was receptive and concerned, but she is still looking for answers.
“She was in pain, because of the Alzheimer’s, she can’t communicate that well. It broke my heart, and then I got really angry. How did this happen? Because your toe tails don’t grow like that in a week’s time, in a month’s time, in two month’s time, in three month’s time. So whoever is giving her care and helping her bathe and helping her put on her little socks every day, why didn’t they recognize that?”
Wildewood Downs sent a statement reading: We take full ownership for the health and wellbeing of our members and have investigated this matter thoroughly. Our leadership team has been in close contact with Ms. Robinson regarding her mother’s condition. Due to The HIPAA Privacy Rule, we are not authorized to comment on the details surrounding her mother’s health. Wildewood Downs is committed to putting people first, always, and will continue to work with Ms. Robinson regarding her concerns.
Maxwell Group has not yet returned a request for comment.
Robinson said moving her mother from the facility would be counterproductive given her health.
She also said she is hopeful that her speaking up with giving others who have concerns about their loved ones in other facilities to speak up as well.
Mount Pleasant Attorney Brad Banyas works on long-term care cases across the state.
He said his firm is seeing more calls about neglect as facilities re-open after months of no family visitation.
“It’s really kind of a lack of oversight into what’s going on in the facility. If your family member is not there if your loved is not there to see what’s going on with you, who’s checking on you when you’re in there?”
He encouraged anyone with concerns about a loved one to contact an oversight agency, including DHEC or the SC Department on Aging.
