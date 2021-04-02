Columbia church hosts Holy Week special service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s Good Friday for Christians around the world and one Columbia church is commemorating this part of Holy Week with a special service.
The Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary is taking on a renewed spirit this year as the entire world is coming through a pandemic. George Wright is the senior pastor of Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia - often referred to as “that big church on Forest Drive near I-77.” He explains that coming out of a pandemic has this holy holiday weekend taking on a refreshed energy as people are looking for their hope to be renewed. Here are details for the Good Friday and Easter services.
Good Friday Worship Service
Friday, April 2 at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Shandon Baptist Church 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia.
Easter Services
Sunday, April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. at Shandon Baptist Church 5250 Forest Drive, Columbia.
More details at www.shandon.org.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.