Columbia church hosts Holy Week special service

The Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary is taking on a renewed spirit this year as the entire world is coming through a pandemic. George Wright is the senior pastor of Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia - often referred to as “that big church on Forest Drive near I-77.” He explains that coming out of a pandemic has this holy holiday weekend taking on a refreshed energy as people are looking for their hope to be renewed. Here are details for the Good Friday and Easter services.