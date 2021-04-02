All lanes of I-26 West re-open after fatal crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now open after a fatal crash on Interstate 26 West shut down all westbound lanes in Calhoun County for nearly six hours Friday.
The accident occurred around 11:50 a.m. near mile marker 134. That’s near the exit for SC 6 to Saint Matthews.
According to officials, a freightliner hit the back of the Chevy Express Van causing it to hit a Jeep. The Jeep then hit a Subaru. A Ford vehicle ran off the side of the road, hit the jeep, and then hit a guardrail.
The driver of the freightliner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The driver of the Chevy Express Van was airlifted from the scene to Prisma Health Richland.
The driver of the Jeep was transported from the scene to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. A passenger in the vehicle was airlifted from the scene to Prisma Health Richland.
The drivers of the Subaru and Ford vehicles did not sustain any injuries in the collision.
This crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol.
