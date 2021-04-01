RCSD searching for missing teen with medical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing teenager.
Kaleel McCain, 16, was last seen leaving his home on Sterling Cross Drive on Wednesday afternoon, March 31. He’s approximately 5′6″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
McCain was last seen wearing a blue Seattle Seahawks jersey, a Seahawks hoodie, black jeans, and a black beanie.
He is believed to be without medication which he depends on for a medical condition.
If you see McCain or have any information on his whereabouts call 911.
