Publix offering more COVID-19 vaccine appointments at South Carolina locations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Publix has announced that it will offer more COVID-19 vaccine appointments to locations in South Carolina, including a few in the Grand Strand.
The chain said Wednesday that it will open its online appointment system at 7 a.m. on April 1 for 62 locations across the state.
According to Publix’s website, all South Carolina locations will offer the Moderna vaccine.
It comes as vaccine eligibility has now expanded to include those ages 16 and older across the Palmetto State.
Publix said it will administer the vaccine at locations in the following South Carolina counties while supplies last:
- Aiken
- Anderson
- Beaufort
- Berkeley
- Charleston
- Dorchester
- Georgetown
- Greenville
- Greenwood
- Horry
- Jasper
- Lancaster
- Lexington
- Pickens
- Richland
- Spartanburg
- York
Publix added that some locations in previous distributions are not included, but they may receive more vaccine doses in the future.
Second-dose appointments are also not impacted by changes in locations, according to the chain.
Click here for more information and how to make an appointment.
