71-year-old man missing for nearly a month found dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 71-year-old man reported missing in Richland County on March 3 has been found dead, officials say.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says Johnny L. Thompson of Blythewood was found on Ridgewood Avenue on Wednesday, March 31 about one mile away from where he was last seen.
Thompson was originally reported missing on March 3 and was last seen at a retirement home at the 800 block of Duke Avenue.
According to police, Thompson was found by someone who lives on the street.
Officials with the Columbia Police Department do not expect foul play.
“We are working with Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this matter,” Coroner Rutherford states.
Coroners say they do not know how long Thompson has been dead.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.