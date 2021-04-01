Man arrested for attempted murder in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lynchburg man has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder at a motel in Sumter County, officials say.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Demond Dickey, 23, was charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
Arrest warrants state that Dickey forced his way into a motel room in the 10000 block of Lynches River Road on March 27 with the intent of harming a woman inside.
Officials say the woman was able to escape and was not injured.
According to arrest warrants, after Dickey left the room, he fired a handgun twice at a man while in the parking lot. The man was not injured, but one of the rounds entered the room of another customer and reportedly struck a man who was inside.
That man was airlifted to a Florence hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Dickey was arrested on March 29 and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where he remains. His bond was denied.
