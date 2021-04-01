FIRST ALERT: Heads up! We’re tracking freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings...

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Midlands from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. We’re expecting temperatures tonight into Friday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s as high pressure builds over the Palmetto State. With temperatures that low, make sure you take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Bring your sensitive plants indoors or cover them up (but not with plastic!). We’ll see clear skies tonight through the overnight.