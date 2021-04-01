FIRST ALERT: Heads up! We’re tracking freezing temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much colder weather over the next couple of days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Friday and Saturday mornings are First Alerts due to the cold weather.
· A Freeze Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. Take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
· Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Friday morning. Highs will be in the 50s under sunny skies.
· Saturday morning, we’ll have temperatures again in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Some patchy frost is possible. Highs will be in the 60s.
· Easter Sunday will bring sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.
· Highs will be back in the 80s by early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Friday morning is a First Alert.
A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Midlands from 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. Friday. We’re expecting temperatures tonight into Friday morning in the upper 20s and lower 30s as high pressure builds over the Palmetto State. With temperatures that low, make sure you take care of your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. Bring your sensitive plants indoors or cover them up (but not with plastic!). We’ll see clear skies tonight through the overnight.
Through the day Friday, we’ll see sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will again drop into the 20s and 30s. Bring your sensitive plants indoors. Frost is possible.
Your Saturday morning is another First Alert. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, cold enough that some patchy frost is possible. Let’s care for the pets, plants and your elderly neighbor again. By afternoon, highs will climb into the lower 60s. We’ll see sunny skies.
On Easter Sunday, your early sunrise services will be chilly! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Bundle up! We’ll see highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll see sunshine on Monday with highs in the mid 70s.
High temperatures will be back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Tonight: Clear and Cold. Freeze Warning. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Alert Day Friday: AM Freeze Warning. Mostly Sunny & Cool. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: AM Frost Possible. Mostly Sunny & Mild. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs in the low 60s.
Easter: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Morning temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny. Even Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
