CPD searching for 9-week-old puppy stolen from front yard

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 9-week-old puppy that was stolen Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred on the 800 block of Superior Street shortly after 8 a.m.
Officials say the 9-week-old female German Shepard named Katara and her owner were playing outside when a man got out of a late model, dark red or maroon Buick sedan and approached them.
The suspect began to pet the puppy before picking her up and tossing her inside the vehicle.
Katara’s owner said he chased after the vehicle until it turned onto South Edisto Avenue.
Katara’s owner is devastated and extremely worried about her well-being. He shared that she wears a pink bone-shaped name tag that includes her name, the owner’s name, and the owner’s phone number.
Anyone the information about Katara’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab.
Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.